Bears' Joe Thuney makes highlight catch as Ben Johnson ends practice with recess
During his first training camp as head coach of the Chicago Bears, Ben Johnson has proven stern. He's a serious man with a complex offense and when his players - even star quarterback Caleb Williams - need calling out, he delivers the criticism.
But Johnson has also shown his fun side, teasing fans with a couple of his signature trick plays during a public practice at Soldier Field and ending Thursday's workout at Halas Hall with something that had to be seen to be believed.
Are you ready for 6-foot-3, 320-pound Jonah Jackson going out for a pass and being covered by 6-1, 340-pound Andrew Billings?
The Bears ended practice with a bizarre drill. Offensive linemen were receivers; defensive linemen served as defensive backs. The results were predictably hilarious.
Right tackle Darnell Wright ran what was supposed to be a fade route, then somehow jumped up and outfought Montez Sweat for a catch. Jackson actually got behind Billings, waived his hand to signal he was open, but then failed to catch the pass that he got both big mitts on.
The sweetest move was executed by starting guard Joe Thuney, who created separation at the line with a jab-step crossover on defender Grady Jarrett before catching the pass on a short crossing route. Bears' offensive players went absolutely bonkers after Thuney's play.
Last week Johnson switched roles, with the defensive big men playing receiver. It's all fun and games, but in Detroit Johnson was known to design passes to offensive linemen on a regular basis.
So maybe the Bears are merely hiding in plain sight.