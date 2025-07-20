Bears' key offseason signing could be trade candidate before playing a snap
The Chicago Bears made a flurry of moves this offseason, hoping to bolster the supporting cast around Caleb Williams while also patching up some obvious holes.
One of the Bears' most intriguing additions was wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who was signed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in free agency.
At the time, it appeared that Zaccheaus would serve as a replacement for Keenan Allen, who spent just one year in Chicago last season and still remains unsigned. But after the Bears took Luther Burden III in the second round of the NFL draft, things changed.
Suddenly, Zaccheaus went from being Chicago's clear-cut No. 3 receiver behind D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze to an afterthought. It seems like only a matter of time before Burden passes Zaccheaus on the depth chart, and the Bears are probably already prioritizing the rookie over the 27-year-old veteran.
This could lead to Chicago potentially trading Zaccheaus before the season even starts, and based on the year he had last season and his incredibly cheap contract, there should be a market for him.
Zaccheaus caught 45 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns with the Washington Commanders in 2024, representing one of the two most productive campaigns of his six-year NFL career.
Is the University of Virginia product a star? No, but he is a sure-handed talent who could absolutely boost a contender's receiving corps.
Barring Burden being an absolute bust, it just doesn't seem like Zaccheaus will get a ton of playing time in 2025. Remember: Burden was viewed by many as a first-round talent for most of 2024, so the Bears could have a potential stud on their hands in the rookie.
The reps that both Zaccheaus and Burden get in training camp will be very telling, and it would not be the least bit surprising to see the former actually begin the 2025 campaign in another jersey.