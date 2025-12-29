Caleb Williams finding Bears' rookie weapons for long TDs in shootout with 49ers

It took the Chicago Bears three drives to get their first down of the game against the San Francisco 49ers. Somehow, as has been the case all season, Ben Johnson's team managed to finagle a tie game early on after the slow start.

Without receivers Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus, the Bears knew they'd need firepower from other sources to match a red-shot 49ers' offense. They found it early, in the form of two other offensive weapons and a defensive playmaker.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards got the Bears rolling with a Pick Six of 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy early and then - after a couple of unproductive drives - quarterback Caleb Williams went to work. Front and center, Luther Burden and Colston Loveland.

As the 49ers scored touchdowns on three consecutive possessions, Chicago matched the scores with a 35-yard touchdown catch by Burden and then a 36-yarder to Loveland.

Good thing the Bears are experienced in wild, high-scoring games because it might be the last team with the ball wins this one at Levi's Stadium. Midway through the second quarter Purdy and Williams have combined for more than 250 passing yards and three touchdowns.

