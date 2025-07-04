Bears' pass catchers crack top 10 in new 2025 NFL ranking
The team at Sharp Football Analysis recently completed their annual rankings of position units across the NFL for the 2025 season. It's good news for Bears fans as the receiving corps was rated seventh among 32 teams.
Their analysis is based on a combination of numbers, film and projections for the current season only. Future outlook beyond 2025 was not considered. Each receiver's score on the projected 53-man roster was then averaged to determine the final rating.
The annual score for the Chicago Bears was calculated as 77 out of 100. Their rationale made a special note to highlight the recent 2024 and 2025 first and second-round draft picks added to the Bears' receiving room.
"The receiving corps was the Bears' highest-ranked group, finishing seventh in our voting. D.J. Moore remains the team’s top target, but they have a lot of young talent with Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, and Luther Burden III."
Three key receivers not mentioned above but included in the rating are veteran TE Cole Kmet and two free agent signings:
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus, who caught 45 passes for 506 yards for the Washington Commanders a year ago
- WR Devin Duvernay, a former All-Pro returner who can catch both kickoff and punt returns and provide depth to the room
Bears QB Caleb Williams is equipped with an even richer and more diverse set of talented pass catchers for the coming season. Head coach Ben Johnson's offense is being designed to help Caleb improve upon his rookie numbers and cross the elusive 4,000 passing yard mark that no Bears QB has ever achieved.
How do Bears receivers compare with other NFC North teams?
The NFC North is stacked with WR and TE talent. Pass catchers for all four teams rank in the top half of NFL teams.
RANK
TEAM
SCORE
1.
Lions
95
3.
Vikings
93
7.
Bears
77
13.
Packers
56
Detroit, led by WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Jameson Williams and TE Sam LaPorta, topped the list as the best receivers in the NFL.
Minnesota was just two points behind in third place, with WR Justin Jefferson, WR Jordan Addison and TE T.J. Hockenson.
Chicago ranks as having the third-best receivers in the division, but only four places behind Minnesota in seventh.
Green Bay ranks last in the NFC North at thirteenth in the NFL. They will field rookie WR Matthew Golden along with TE Tucker Kraft, WRs Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, who is recovering from a torn ACL but anticipated to be back in the latter part of the season.