Bears QB Caleb Williams has awesome exchange with Tom Brady over signed trading card
Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, recently had an amazing FaceTime exchange with Caleb Williams, who Chicago Bears fans hope will end his career as the greatest quarterback in franchise history.
Check it out:
Brady was at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey on Friday for the grand opening of CardVault, his new premium trading card venture.
And as luck would have it, he pulled an autographed Caleb Williams card, one that, according to Williams, will go up in value by the end of next season.
Williams' outlook for 2025 is really high; even higher than his rookie season projection, which, in hindsight, was unfair. The 2024 first-overall pick joined a Bears team that was considered the most talented that any No. 1 pick had a chance to start his career with, but it quickly became evident that the support system around Williams -- namely the coaching staff and offensive line -- wasn't up to NFL standards.
Now, with Ben Johnson and a completely rebuilt starting offensive line, Williams is expected to come closer to achieving the heights his college scouting report suggested he would.
Brady certainly seemed excited about Williams' signed card, and if the GOAT believes in Williams this year, Bears fans should, too.
