Bears RB Kyle Monangai could see major role vs. Cowboys in Week 3
Chicago Bears fans may finally get their wish in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. A new lead running back could be coming to the offense.
D'Andre Swift is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, which means, at best, he has a 50/50 shot at playing.
If Swift can't go, the RB1 duties will fall on rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai, whom Ben Johnson has said numerous times this offseason that he trusts in his system.
"Monangai has really hit a stride there over the course of the spring and camp," Johnson said before the start of the 2025 season. "I trust that guy at this point, that's a big thing to say for a young player like that. He tends to do everything right."
Monangai will have to do everything right if his number is called this week. The Cowboys' offense has the potential to put up points in bunches, and the Bears will rely on Monangai to fuel their rushing attack while also providing Caleb Williams with capable pass protection.
After getting blanked in the carries column in Week 1, Kyle Monangai received his first batch of pro rushes in Week 2's blowout loss to the Detroit Lions. He finished the game with seven carries for 28 yards.
Monangai starred at Rutgers during his final two seasons on campus. He finished the 2024 season with 256 carries for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns and offers a between-the-tackles running style that Swift simply doesn't have.
If Swift is shelved, and Monangai flashes enough starter's upside, we could be watching a changing of the guard at running back in Week 3.