Bears' rival gives inadvertent message of hope to Bears fans
The Chicago Bears are not the only NFC North team who suffered an atrocious loss that sent them plunging down the power rankings in Week 1. The Detroit Lions, who are seeking a third consecutive NFC North division title, got punched in the mouth by the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, resulting in a 27-13 loss. It was going to be 27-6 until Detroit finally scored its only touchdown in the game's final moments.
For a team that's been an offensive juggernaut for the last three years, this was a shock to see and reflected poorly on Detroit's new offensive coordinator, John Morton. Many Lions fans are understandably concerned about the direction of their franchise with the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Was he the key to Detroit's success all along?
Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown isn't worried about that. During Wednesday's edition of the podcast he hosts with his brother, St. Brown projected a feeling of confidence to the Lions faithful, reminding them that Johnson's start as Detroit's playcaller wasn't exactly great, either.
While he meant this as a message of reassurance for Lions fans, St. Brown's comment should also sooth the fears of Bears fans. Rome wasn't built in a day, and to build the dynasty that Ben Johnson has told Bears players he desires will be no different. Bears fans must simply be patient, and I understand they're in no mood to hear that message again. They've been patient for 40 years, after all. But if all goes according to plan, the fans will look back at the 2025 season as that vital turning point in the franchise's direction.
The Bears do need to get better, and fast. They face the Lions themselves this week in what should be an emotional return for Ben Johnson to Ford Field and they want a get-right game as badly as the Bears. But there will still be 15 football games left for Chicago following Week 2. Hold the fort and trust in Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams to deliver sooner or later.