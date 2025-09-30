Bears' second all-time leading rusher responds to Hall-of-Fame snub
The Chicago Bears have more player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame than any other team. But it appears one of the franchise's top five running backs will not be joining them in Canton.
Last week the HOF released its 128 modern-era players inititally nominated for the Class of 2026. Among the Bears in the group are cornerback Charles "Peanut" Tillman, receiver Brandon Marshall and linebacker Lance Briggs. Not included: running back Matt Forte.
"I am surprised, but I'm not at the same time," Forte said recently. "A lot of it comes down to these awards and accolades. I have two Pro Bowl nods, and there are plenty of times where I think I had 1,900 all-purpose yards, and I didn't even get second team All-Pro for that. So it's kind of a popularity contest thing, too."
Forte, who played for the Bears 2008-15, is second on their all-time rushing list in carries and yards, and fourth in touchdowns. He trails only Walter Payton in carries and yards. His 45 rushing touchdowns are behind Rick Casares, Neal Anderson and Payton. He played in only two playoff games, both in 2010.
"If you've played on a team that was really good, sometimes you get a little bit more attention than those teams that struggle," Forte reasoned.
But it was Forte's dual-threat productivity that figured to at least make him a viable candidate for Canton. In 2014, for example, he had 266 carries and 102 catches for a combined 1,846 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He made the All-Rookie team in 2008, two Pro Bowls and was voted among the 100 Greatest Bears of All-Time. He finished his career 30th in NFL history with 14,468 total yards, in the same neighborhood with Hall of Famers receiver Marvin Harrison and running back Franco Harris.
Along with Payton and Gale Sayers, Forte is one of the most productive backs in Bears' history.