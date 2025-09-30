Bear Digest

Despite Bears' dramatic win over Raiders, Ben Johnson calls offense a 'mess'

After shredding the Dallas Cowboys' defense a week earlier, the Chicago Bears' offense struggled in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Richie Whitt

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks for an open receiver against the Raiders.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks for an open receiver against the Raiders. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Most NFL analysts expected Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears' offense to downshift last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Ben Johnson wasn't included in that group.

The same Bears' offense that torched the Dallas Cowboys for 31 points and four touchdown passes a week ealier at times struggled in the dramatic, 25-24 win over the Raiders. But, considering the Cowboys are by far the NFL's worst defense, wasn't that to be expected?

“When you look at it as a whole, it was just … it was a mess,” Johnson told the media on Monday at Halas Hall. “I’m just not proud of what we put on tape."

While Bears fans seems willing to give Williams room to grow - and absorb some regression while the quarterback masters Johnson's complex system - the head coach is obviously less tolerant.

Coming off his career-best game against a Cowboys' secondary that gave up 37 points to the since-bench Russell Wilson and 40 more to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday night, Williams was intercepted once and suffered a sack. He threw for only 202 yards and the Bears were held to 2.7 yards per rushing attempt. Chicago also only scored once on four trips into the Red Zone.

In the end, they overcame their offensive slowdown by creating four defensive takeaways and blocking a potential game-winning field goal by the Raiders.

Johnson's offense averaged 6.8 yards per play against the Cowboys; only 4.2 per play against the Raiders.

I think it was a reflection of myself," said the coach. "I always take it personally. I saw us getting better the first three weeks and in a lot of ways on offense and this was just a little bit of a step back for us.”

Bears receiver Rome Odunze (15) successfully catches a two point conversion against the Raiders in Week 4.
Bears receiver Rome Odunze (15) successfully catches a two point conversion against the Raiders in Week 4. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

