Bears TE Colston Loveland's fantasy stock surging ahead of 2025 draft season
Chicago Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland will be eased into Ben Johnson's offense early in the 2025 season. The 10th overall pick is still working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, which kept him out of action for the entire Bears' workout program.
However, Loveland is expected to be full-go for training camp, which is scheduled to begin in one month.
Loveland will battle more than just his shoulder injury in his effort to make an early impact this year. Veteran tight end Cole Kmet is no slouch, and if the Bears realize that the 26-year-old has been held down as a pass-catcher by past failed regimes, Loveland's ascent into the primary receiving tight end role could be delayed.
But don't get confused, here. His ascent will be delayed, not blocked.
It's simply a matter of when (not if) Loveland becomes one of QB Caleb Williams' favorite targets, and that has fantasy football managers excited. In fact, Loveland ranks among the top 2025 rookies for upcoming fantasy football dynasty drafts, according to Pro Football Focus.
Loveland checked in at No. 6 overall in a recent PFF ranking of the top 60 fantasy rookies.
Colston Loveland is a draft-and-stash prospect for 2025 fantasy football managers
"Loveland landed with the Chicago Bears under head coach Ben Johnson, who showed in Detroit that he can live with a tight end’s below-average run-blocking grade," PFF's Nathan Jahnke wrote. "However, veteran Cole Kmet could limit Loveland’s early-down snaps, and Chicago’s depth at wide receiver with D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze could cap his target share. Loveland offers the highest ceiling among the tight ends in this class, but he also carries significant risk."
READ: Wild Caleb Williams prediction has him shattering Bears records in 2025
Loveland will eventually become one of those cheat-code players in fantasy football. If you've played fantasy long enough, you know that tight end is a traditionally weak position, and you can get a major advantage over your opponent if you land one of the top producers.
At some point, Loveland should be that guy. But I don't expect it to happen in 2025. Instead, he's the type of skill player who dynasty managers should draft and stash for 2026 and beyond. He'll pay off; it might just take some time.