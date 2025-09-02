Bears to face Vikings' dominant edge-rushing duo they wish they had in Week 1
The Chicago Bears will kick off the 2025 season under the lights on Monday Night Football at home against the Minnesota Vikings. It's a classic NFC North showdown to begin the year, even if the Bears and Vikings are coming off of two very different 2024 campaigns.
The Vikings won 14 games last year. The Bears won five. And while Minnesota is in a bit of a transition period with J.J. McCarthy taking over for Sam Darnold at quarterback, they still have Justin Jefferson and one of the NFL's most initmidating defenses.
Much of that intimidation factor is because of the pass rush, headlined by edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel. The duo combined for 23.5 sacks in 2024. Compare that to the Bears, whose top seven sack leaders couldn't reach that total.
Montez Sweat led Chicago with just 5.5 sacks last year.
So, yeah, the Vikings have a big edge at the edges on defense, which is especially concerning considering the Chicago Bears still don't have their left tackle situation settled.
"Right now we just want one of those guys to take it and play free and not to lose the job but to take the job," Bears GM Ryan Poles said of the competition. "(That’s) what we’re looking for as we go down the stretch here."
An unsettled starter at left tackle blocking one of the NFL's more respected pass rushers (no matter who lines up across from him) in the first game of a Bears season that will feature a new offense?
Yikes.
It's also why McCarthy should feel pretty relaxed going into the opener. Unlike Caleb Williams, who will be staring down the barrel of a ferocious pass rush, McCarthy should generally have time to operate.
Indeed, Sweat has double-digit sack upside, and new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will blitz his way into pressures. But has Dayo Odeyingbo provided any reasons why opposing quarterbacks should fear his pass-rush arsenal?
The Bears have certainly bet on Odeyingbo developing into that guy, but his brief preseason exposure left much to be desired.
This summer's breakout star for Chicago, second-year guy Austin Booker, will miss Week 1's game while he recovers from a knee injury. He's offered the most hope for a speedy, twitchy pass rusher off the edge throughout training camp. He just won't be around for a bit.
The Vikings have a big advantage with their duo of pass rushers, either of which the Bears would love to have running opposite Sweat. It'll be a great test for Chicago's revamped offensive line and Johnson's innovative play calling.
Hopefully, the Bears pass with flying colors.