Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels: Did Bears draft the wrong QB?
One of the reasons the Chicago Bears drafted Caleb Williams over Jayden Daniels in April 2024 was durability. Williams, Bears' general manager Ryan Poles reasoned, came equipped with a more sturdy physical frame able to absorb the NFL pounding.
By that metric, the Bears made the right decision. Through Week 5 of their second seasons, Williams (6-1, 230) has played all 21 games and hasn't missed a meaningful snap. Daniels (6-4, 210), on the other hand, missed parts of two games as a rookie with bruised ribs and just sat out two games this year with a sprained knee.
Otherwise however, the debate rages on whether the Bears chose the right quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Daniels electrified the league in 2024, leading the Commanders to a 12-5 record and two road playoff wins on the way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Williams produced an underwhelming season and the Bears missed the playoffs after an ugly 10-game losing streak.
Given Williams' improved efficiency and productivity under new head coach Ben Johnson and Daniels' injury, the Bears' quarterback may have closed the gap this season. Williams leads Daniels in almost every passing stat category through Week 5, through the Commanders' quarterback has yet to throw an interceptions.
But there are still those - including some Bears fans - who would trade quarterbacks with the Commanders right now.
Last month The Sporting News "re-drafted" the 2024 NFL Draft and took Daniels No. 1 to the Bears. Williams fell to No. 3 to the New England Patriots, with the Commanders taking Drake Maye. After what he did to the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, Maye could indeed be injecting himself into the debate as well.
"Williams has some high-ceiling talent and more of that can manifest better in Year 2 after a typical up-and-down first season," The Sporting News writes. "Daniels, however, has already arrived as an elite passer and runner, producing more combined yards than any rookie QB in NFL history. Daniels is the superstar in hand and hindsight says the Bears would be accelerating as an NFC contender with him."
The argument will receive a fresh injection of evidence next Monday night in Washington's Northwest Stadium.