Bears training camp to feature high-stakes joint practices with Bills and Dolphins
The Chicago Bears announced their complete 2025 training camp schedule on Wednesday, which officially begins on Tuesday, July 23.
Most important to Bears fans are the dates they can attend practice, with the first public session scheduled for July 25. There are 12 practice dates in total that will be open to the public.
The most noteworthy 2025 training camp practice dates for the Chicago Bears are their joint sessions with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, which will take place on Friday, Aug. 8 (Miami) and Friday, Aug. 15 (Buffalo). Both joint practices will occur at Halas Hall.
The Bears play the Dolphins and Bills during the 2025 preseason.
"The way I view those in the past have been, it's a good opportunity to break up camp a little bit of a controlled setting – yet high intensity," Ben Johnson said this summer. "I think the competitive nature of just about everybody – once you get in between those white lines against an opponent like that, it goes up another notch. That'll be good."
Sure, it's only practice (insert classic Allen Iverson sound byte here), but if reports of a struggling Caleb Williams or overall poor performance by the Bears offense leak from the notoriously negative Bears beat? Yep, you can hear those sirens now, can't you?
All eyes will be on the development of quarterback Williams and his evolution in Johnson's offense, which is expected to produce fireworks in Chicago this season. Bears fans are envisioning a first-ever 4,000-yard passer, which seems like a low bar for a season goal, but... baby steps.
The announcement of the Chicago Bears' 2025 training camp schedule means we're one step closer to real, actual football returning.