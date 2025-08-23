Bear Digest

Bears' Tyson Bagent validates new contract with miracle rally in Kansas City

Two days after signing a $10 million contract, Chicago Bears' backup quarterback Tyson Bagent led a dramatic late rally to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Richie Whitt

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) throws a pass Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cooper McDonald (59) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
At this point, there are more doubts about the Chicago Bears. No. 1 quarterback than their No. 2.

One day a $10 million contract. Then a thrilling comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
All eyes this preseason are on Chicago Bears' franchise quarterback Caleb Williams. But it was pretty spiffy week for backup Tyson Bagent.

Long after Williams and the first-team offense sputtered at Arrowhead Stadium, Bagent came to the rescue. He led a 19-point, fourth-quarter rally to give the Bears a dramatic 29-27 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bagent, who signed a two-year, $10 million contract last Wednesday that led him to tears, engineered three consecutive drives late. His final possession went 87 yards in 1:28 and climaxed with the game-winning touchdown throw undrafted rookie receiver Jahdae Walker.

"Tyson threw a great ball," Walker said of his 6-yard catch with three seconds remaining. "He threw me open, because I got held up at the line a little bit, but I kept fighting through it, and I saw the ball and just adjusted to it. It was a great pass."

The Bears entered the final quarter of the preseason trailing 27-10, but Bagent went 20 of 28 for 212 yards and three touchdowns to lead the improbable rally.

The Bears will now prepare for their Week 1 opener Sept. 7 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tyson Bagent
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

