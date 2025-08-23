Bears' Tyson Bagent validates new contract with miracle rally in Kansas City
At this point, there are more doubts about the Chicago Bears. No. 1 quarterback than their No. 2.
One day a $10 million contract. Then a thrilling comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
All eyes this preseason are on Chicago Bears' franchise quarterback Caleb Williams. But it was pretty spiffy week for backup Tyson Bagent.
Long after Williams and the first-team offense sputtered at Arrowhead Stadium, Bagent came to the rescue. He led a 19-point, fourth-quarter rally to give the Bears a dramatic 29-27 win at Arrowhead Stadium.
Bagent, who signed a two-year, $10 million contract last Wednesday that led him to tears, engineered three consecutive drives late. His final possession went 87 yards in 1:28 and climaxed with the game-winning touchdown throw undrafted rookie receiver Jahdae Walker.
"Tyson threw a great ball," Walker said of his 6-yard catch with three seconds remaining. "He threw me open, because I got held up at the line a little bit, but I kept fighting through it, and I saw the ball and just adjusted to it. It was a great pass."
The Bears entered the final quarter of the preseason trailing 27-10, but Bagent went 20 of 28 for 212 yards and three touchdowns to lead the improbable rally.
The Bears will now prepare for their Week 1 opener Sept. 7 against the Minnesota Vikings.