Here's why the Chicago Bears signed backup QB Tyson Bagent to a contract extension
There's an old saying in the NFL that goes something like this: If you have two quarterbacks, you don't really have one.
For the Chicago Bears, that saying simply isn't true.
The Bears' quarterback room is headlined by 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams, but he isn't the only young passer with long-term upside in Halas Hall. Third-year pro Tyson Bagent has flashed starter's traits since coming to Chicago as an undrafted free agent, and, on Wednesday, he was rewarded with a two-year contract extension that can be worth up to $16 million.
Bears general manager explained why he locked up Bagent, via The Athletic.
"One of the worst things that can happen to you in a season is when you see your starter go down and you don't feel confident with the guy behind him," Poles said. "And everybody in this organization believes in that kid where if something were to happen, he could take the reins and run with them. And he has the respect of his teammates, too. We wanted to reward him for that and everything he stands for. He has a really cool way about him that makes football fun, that makes preparing fun. He''s just a very unique individual who we want here for a long period of time."
Bagent has started four games over the first two seasons of his career, completing 66.2% of his passes and going 2-2 in that stretch. He's shown a strong understanding of Ben Johnson's offense this summer and has even out played Williams during several practice sessions in training camp.
No, Tyson Bagent does not represent a threat to Caleb Williams' starting job. But having peace of mind that this team isn't one QB injury away from a lost season is something Bears fans are unfamiliar with.
It's been hard enough to field one competent quarterback over the last 30 for this team. Now, the Bears have no worse than two quality starters in the building at the same time.