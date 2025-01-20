Bear Digest

4 takeaways from Chicago Bears hiring Ben Johnson

Weeks of speculation finally came to an end on Monday as the Chicago Bears officially hired Ben Johnson as their 19th head coach. What does that mean for the Bears and the NFC North?

Pete Martuneac

Chicago Bears fans can celebrate. The franchise finally made the obvious hire for their next head coach. NFL insider Tom Pelissero confirmed on Monday that Ben Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Bears.

What's more, Pelissero also confirmed that Johnson has been busy lining up a staff since Sunday and is eyeing former head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Dennis Allen, to be his defensive coordinator.

What does this mean for the Bears and the NFC North? Let's take a look.

1. Chicago landed the biggest fish in head coaching pool

No two ways about it. This is an absolute win for the Bears and their fans. Johnson comes into his first head coaching role with as much hype as anyone in recent memory and is widely expected to get the most out of generational quarterback, Caleb Williams (who humorously admitted to badly wanting Ben Johnson in a prank call).

2. Caleb Williams is officially on "breakout season" watch

While the rookie was not bad in 2024, Williams' debut season was definitely less glamorous than many expected, largely due to incompetent coaching. Expect that to change immediately with Ben Johnson now calling plays.

Johnson's offense in Detroit has been the toast of the NFL over the last three years, and he did that all with a quarterback largely lacking the upside of Caleb Williams. Jared Goff, another former No. 1 overall pick, saw his career resurrected largely under Johnson's influence, and it is reasonable to think Williams is in for a strong sophomore campaign.

3. Detroit Lions primed for a step back in 2025

Just two days after a bitter end to their best season in franchise history, the Lions have to prepare for rebuilding a staff from the bottom up. With Johnson headed to Chicago and Aaron Glenn expected to land a job in the coming days, it's reasonable to assume that they will take a step back in 2025 and find it harder to compete in the loaded NFC North.

4. The NFC North is a tossup in 2025

Despite getting swept from the playoffs, the NFC North ran up historic numbers in the regular season. Well, except for the Bears. But with Ben Johnson joining the team, expect Chicago to challenge the others for the division crown right away.

