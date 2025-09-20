Ben Johnson heaps praise on Bears WR Rome Odunze ahead of Week 3 game vs. Cowboys
The Chicago Bears are finally getting the production they expected out of wide receiver Rome Odunze when they selected him ninth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Coming off the best game of his career -- seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions -- Odunze has all but cemented himself as the Bears' new go-to-guy in the passing game.
And if his box score against the Lions wasn't enough proof, coach Ben Johnson's praise for Odunze this week sealed it.
"His approach is really good," head coach Ben Johnson said on Friday. "He's willing to do whatever it takes right now, and I think there are a number of guys like that where we're just looking for a win, and it doesn't matter the production, what the stats sheet says."
It's taken a bit longer than Bears fans had hoped for Odunze to start stuffing the stat sheet. He ended his rookie year with 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns.
He already has three touchdowns this season.
"He just wants to go out, and if it's in the run game, he'll help out in pass pro, he did that a little bit last week," Johnson said. "But physical nature, he wants to help set the tone for what we want to be about on offense, and he wants to do it the right way."
The Bears will need every bit of another breakout game from Rome Odunze against the Dallas Cowboys, who boast one of the NFL's best wide receiver duos in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
Chicago will be without starting cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, putting more pressure on Caleb Williams, Odunze, and DJ Moore to go punch for punch with the Cowboys explosive offense.