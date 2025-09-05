Bear Digest

Ben Johnson isn't the only new item on Bears' Soldier Field menu this season

When the Bears kick off their season Monday night, fans at Soldier Field can partake of several new food items.

Richie Whitt

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) poses for a selfie with fans before the preseason game at Soldier Field
What Chicago Bears fans don't want this season: Another 10-game losing streak. What they do want: More food, of course.

Head coach Ben Johnson won't be the only thing new about the Bears this season. When they kick off the season Monday night against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings they'll debut an expanded food menu at Soldier Field.

In addition to the traditional staples such as beer and hot dogs and the usual fare from Chicago institutions such as Mr. Beef, Connie’s Pizza, the Bears this season are introducing kid-friendly items.


According to Bears' executive chef Ryan Craig, the team will offer new meal boxes and items such as pigs-in-a-blanket with Vienna Beef hot dogs, and Molly’s Mac and Cheese. There are also Bears-shaped cookies.

For the adults rooting for quarterback Caleb Williams to take a big second-year leap, there is Italian Beef and Sausage Pizza from Connie’s in the United Club. And Mr. Beef will operate a location near section 134, offering traditional Italian beef sandwiches.

The team has also partnered with Barstool Sports for a “Pardon My Cheesesteak” sandwich. The Levy Restaurant Group will begin serving new items such as a crispy chicken sandwich and brisket-loaded nachos.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson speaks during training camp at Halas Hall
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson speaks during training camp at Halas Hall / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

