Bears' offense off to the best start to a season since the days of QB Erik Kramer
The last time the Chicago Bears got off to this hot of an offensive start to a season the head coach was Dave Wannstedt, the quarterback was Erik Kramer and his weapons included running back Rashaan Salaam and receivers Jeff Graham and Curtis Conway.
These Bears are scoring like it's 1995.
Not only has coach Ben Johnson's current team inexplicably won consecutive games by the weird score of 25-24 and put together a three-game winning streak, they've started the season scoring at least 20 points in all five games.
Given today's sometimes seemingly unfair rules advantages slanting toward offenses, that doesn't seem like such an impressive feat. But it's the first time in 30 years that the Bears have accomplished it.
The '95 Bears actually topped 20 points in their first seven games on their way to a 6-2 start, but then nosedived to a 9-7 finish and missed the playoffs.
With the progression of quarterback Caleb Williams and the better-late-than-never arrival to the season of running back D'Andre Swift, the offense should continue its upward trajectory in upcoming games against teams with losing records: Saints, Ravens, Bengals and Giants.
After a slow start in the first two games, Williams is now on pace for 4,008 yards. More impressively, he remains the NFL's best quarterback against the blitz, completing 24 of 43 for 389 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions under heavy pressure.