Bear Digest

Bears' Ben Johnson gives fiery locker-room speech after dramatic win over Commanders

Mild-mannered Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson led a frenzied locker room after Monday night's win over the Washington Commanders.

Richie Whitt

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears have lots to celebrate these days.

After an ugly 0-2 start, they have won three consecutive games including Monday night's thrilling 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders. Led by D'Andre Swift, the running game is getting untracked. The opportunistic defense continues to create takeaways. A practice-squad kicker came through the in the clutch. And quarterback Caleb Williams is on pace to throw for 4,000 yards.

MORE: With rare mistake from Jayden Daniels, Bears and D'Andre Swift shock Commanders

The wild win in Washington was enough to set mild-mannered head coach Ben Johnson's hair on fire.

The come-from-behind victory was only Chicago's second in 12 years coming off the BYE, and it may just be the team's best road win in 10 years.

After Jake Moody's 38-yard field goal through the misty, wet night at Northwest Stadium, it set off a jubilant celebration in the Bears' locker room. A fiery Johnson awarded game balls to Swift and Moody before addressing his team.

"Whatever it took, we found a way," Johnson said. "That game was up and down, but we never blinked."

MORE: Ben Johnson praises D'Andre Swift, Bears' run game in stunning Week 6 win

The coach then amped up the enthusiasm and intensity in a speech that should get every Bears fan fired up for not just Monday's win but the remainder of the season.

"That's three in a row! " Johnson screamed. "And the only thing we (bleeping) need ... is a litle bit more!" He then led the players in his familiar "Good. Better. Best!" mantra.

Starting with the New Orleans Saints at home next Sunday, the Bears play opponents with losing records the next four weeks.

Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Peter Casey-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News