Bears' Ben Johnson gives fiery locker-room speech after dramatic win over Commanders
The Chicago Bears have lots to celebrate these days.
After an ugly 0-2 start, they have won three consecutive games including Monday night's thrilling 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders. Led by D'Andre Swift, the running game is getting untracked. The opportunistic defense continues to create takeaways. A practice-squad kicker came through the in the clutch. And quarterback Caleb Williams is on pace to throw for 4,000 yards.
The wild win in Washington was enough to set mild-mannered head coach Ben Johnson's hair on fire.
The come-from-behind victory was only Chicago's second in 12 years coming off the BYE, and it may just be the team's best road win in 10 years.
After Jake Moody's 38-yard field goal through the misty, wet night at Northwest Stadium, it set off a jubilant celebration in the Bears' locker room. A fiery Johnson awarded game balls to Swift and Moody before addressing his team.
"Whatever it took, we found a way," Johnson said. "That game was up and down, but we never blinked."
The coach then amped up the enthusiasm and intensity in a speech that should get every Bears fan fired up for not just Monday's win but the remainder of the season.
"That's three in a row! " Johnson screamed. "And the only thing we (bleeping) need ... is a litle bit more!" He then led the players in his familiar "Good. Better. Best!" mantra.
Starting with the New Orleans Saints at home next Sunday, the Bears play opponents with losing records the next four weeks.