Best bets to become the Chicago Bears head coach
The Chicago Bears are already actively submitting formal requests to interview candidates for their vacant head coaching position, headlined by Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
The Bears also submitted a request to interview Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, which might not go over well with the fanbase.
NFL head coaching searches can lead to unexpected results, like when Chicago hired Marc Trestman in 2013. Yeah, that wasn't fun. Still, there are some candidates who'd be a logical hire and qualify as a safe bet to win the Bears' coaching derby.
Ben Johnson, OC, Detroit Lions
Johnson is the top head coaching candidate in this year's hiring cycle. He's the mastermind behind a Lions offense that ranks second in the NFL in yards per game and first in points per game. It's the kind of production Bears fans have never experienced. To say Johnson would energize the fanbase is a gigantic understatement.
Kliff Kingsbury, OC, Washington Commanders
Kingsbury isn't an overly popular choice to become the Bears' next head coach, but he is a logical one. His ties to Caleb Williams and the work he's done with Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in 2024 is proof that he's one of the best and most quarterback-friendly play-callers in the NFL. Linking Kingsbury with Williams would be a no-brainer if Johnson can't be lured to Chicago.
Liam Coen, OC, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Keeping with the theme of offensive coordinators as top coaching candidates for the Bears, Coen's work with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is persuasive in his case to be the guy in Chicago. Tampa Bay ranks third in the NFL in passing yards per game and fourth in points per game. The former Kentucky and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator has found his groove and may finally be ready to call a team his own.
Mike Vrabel, former HC, Tennessee Titans
If the Bears are intent on changing the culture inside Halas Hall and are set on hiring a leader of men over any other coaching trait, Vrabel will be their guy. The former Tennessee Titans head coach proved he can succeed without high-level talent, and any Bears fan who's concerned that he doesn't come with an offensive guru tag should remember that Vrabel did hire Arthur Smith and Matt LaFleur as his offensive coordinators in Tennessee. He might not be an offensive guy, but he knows how to find coordinators who are.
