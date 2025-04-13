Caleb Williams breaks silence about frustration with former Bears coach Matt Eberflus
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had far from the rookie season most fans and analysts expected in 2024. It wasn't a terrible year -- he threw for 3,541 yards nd 20 touchdowns -- but it had its fair share of lows over his 17 starts.
Perhaps no game stung more for the Bears last season than the now-infamous Fail Mary loss to the Washington Commanders. You remember the one:
For as much as that hurt Bears fans to watch, it was even more painful for Caleb Williams.
“How [Eberflus] handled it at that time, for that game, was, I think, one of the things that throughout the locker room people talked about and were annoyed by,” Williams said in a recent interview with Esquire Magazine and shared on the Chicago Sun-Times.
Annoyed is one way to put it. Ultimately, it was the moment Matt Eberflus became a dead coach walking.
The eternal optimist, Williams did find a way to put a positive spin on Chicago's nine straight losses that followed.
“I think those losses were pretty important for me and my growth,” he said. “To go on a losing streak, to be in this position and be at the helm of it, was definitely important for me. Just being able to see how I need to be when times are bad."
Times got so bad that Williams admitted to dropping "a few tears" at night, which Bears fans should love and embrace. The dude wants to win football games; it matters to him.
“I’m going to work my tail off to never be in that situation again,” he said.
