Caleb Williams earns unique label ahead of 2025 NFL season
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has as much pressure on his shoulders as any player entering the 2025 NFL season. After being selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and despite having a solid rookie year, it feels like Williams is already entering a pivotal season for his career outlook.
The NFL no longer gives quarterbacks time to slowly develop. Williams won’t enjoy the patience past greats once had, and with Ben Johnson running the Bears, the pressure for quick results is higher than ever.
It's why The Athletic recently named Williams as one of the 25 most intriguing players in the NFL this year.
Williams checked in at No. 13.
"The No. 1 pick of the 2024 draft, Williams was regarded as a can’t-miss prospect," The Athletic's Mike Jones wrote. "But after a tumultuous rookie campaign (head coach firing, three different play callers, a league-high 68 sacks), Williams has questions surrounding him. Chicago GM Ryan Poles upgraded the offensive line and hired the brightest offensive mind on the market in new head coach Ben Johnson. But Williams has had a rocky training camp and preseason while learning a new system. Can he settle in and live up to the hype? For now, Johnson and the Bears would like it if Williams could simply serve as a solid game manager and worry about the rest later."
The narrative around Williams has been oddly negative, dating back to his time as a draft prospect. Yet, he's consistently proven the ability to rise above the noise.
Williams' rookie season was bizarre. He had a strong year, especially by Bears standards. But if you scan through football media, you'd think he was a disaster. He threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. It was the fifth-most passing yards in team history. And he broke the NFL record for the most consecutive passes by a rookie without an interception.
Yet, here we are.
Indeed, Caleb Williams must prove he can fit into Ben Johnson's system. He must prove that he can throw for 4,000 yards with his high-power skill group and that he can avoid unnecessary sacks behind a revamped offensive line.
So, sure, there's intrigue around Williams' 2025 season. But don't get it twisted: Williams isn't inching toward a crossroads with the Bears. Instead, the narrative should simply be that he's Chicago's most important player entering his second pro season. That's it.