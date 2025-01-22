Caleb Williams opens up about new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson
Caleb Williams is undeniably the most important player on the Chicago Bears. And before this week, the soon-to-be second-year quarterback didn't have a head coach.
That all changed when the Bears made the biggest offseason power move and hired Ben Johnson, whose success as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator had every NFL team with a coaching vacancy vying for his services.
The Chicago Bears won out, and while fans hope Johnson's arrival will lead to a lot of Victory Mondays, the biggest winner from the hire is Williams.
Williams chatted with reporters after Ben Johnson's introductory press conference and said he let out a scream when he got word that Johnson accepted the job.
Williams used words like clarity, structure, and no-nonsense to describe what Johnson will mean to him and the team as he grows as an NFL quarterback.
“I’m super excited for this organization and everything to come,” Williams said.
Johnson confirmed on Wednesday that he won't use the Lions' offense in Chicago and that Williams won't be expected to do what Jared Goff has done over the last three seasons. Instead, Johnson will tailor the new-look Bears offense to Caleb and his supporting cast.
The Bears haven't had an exciting offense in what feels like forever, and that's about to change with pairing of Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams.
And the quarterback knows it.
