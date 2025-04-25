Bear Digest

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft: Best players available on Day 2

The Chicago Bears will begin the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft with three selections and plenty of starting talent left on the board.

Bryan Perez

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears added an offensive weapon for Caleb Williams and coach Ben Johnson in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the selection of Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. While Loveland wasn't the pick most Bears fans anticipated, his expected impact next season is as high as any prospect Chicago could have added in Round 1.

General manager Ryan Poles will have three more opportunities to add potential starters on Day 2 of the 2025 Draft, as several high-level prospects remain undrafted.

Here are the top players available on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft who could be of interest to the Chicago Bears.

The Green Bay 2025 logo on the main stage before the NFL Draft
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2025 NFL Draft Best Players Available

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Nic Sourton, Edge, Texas A&M

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota


JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Kevin Winston Jr., SAF, Penn State

Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

Xavier Watts, DL, Notre Dame

Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss

More Chicago Bears News:

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News