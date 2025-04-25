Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft: Best players available on Day 2
The Chicago Bears added an offensive weapon for Caleb Williams and coach Ben Johnson in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the selection of Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. While Loveland wasn't the pick most Bears fans anticipated, his expected impact next season is as high as any prospect Chicago could have added in Round 1.
General manager Ryan Poles will have three more opportunities to add potential starters on Day 2 of the 2025 Draft, as several high-level prospects remain undrafted.
Here are the top players available on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft who could be of interest to the Chicago Bears.
2025 NFL Draft Best Players Available
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Nic Sourton, Edge, Texas A&M
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas
Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Kevin Winston Jr., SAF, Penn State
Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
Xavier Watts, DL, Notre Dame
Jack Bech, WR, TCU
Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss