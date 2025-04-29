Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft picks ranked by predicted impact this season
The Chicago Bears added eight new players to their roster after a successful 2025 NFL Draft, which featured three second-round picks and a unicorn playmaker at tight end.
But which Bears draft pick will make the biggest impact this season?
Let's break it down, from eight to one.
8. Luke Newman, OL, Michigan State
Newman, the Bears' sixth-round pick, will compete for a roster spot as a depth interior lineman in 2025. Even if he fails to impress enough for a role on the active roster, he'll undoubtedly rank high on Chicago's list of players to add to their practice squad.
7. Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland
The most head-scratching pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Hyppolite was considered by most draft analysts to be headed for undrafted free agency. Instead, the Bears selected him in the fourth round.
A speedy linebacker from Maryland, Hyppolite should be a factor on special teams and as a reserve for Dennis Allen's defense in 2025.
6. Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
Frazier is overflowing with traits and has a chance to be a surprise contributor from the Bears' 2025 draft class. At 6-foot-3 and with a 4.36 40-yard dash, Frazier will offer the Bears a blend of size and blistering speed that they don't currently have on the team. Frazier has a legitimate path to the active roster, and it wouldn't surprise me if he's one of this summer's standout performers.
5. Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M
Turner, one of the Bears' three second-round picks, will be hard to keep off the field in 2025. He has an explosive skill set that Chicago needs from its interior pass rush, but his ceiling is lower because of the veterans slotted ahead of him on the depth chart. Still, if Turner proves he offers more upside than Gervon Dexter or Andrew Billings, he'll be on the field a lot more than most analysts think.
4. Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers
It's rare for a seventh-round pick to have a huge opportunity to contribute right away, but that's what's ahead for Monangai, the Bears' final pick in the 2025 NFL Draft who enjoyed a productive career as the lead running back for Rutgers.
Monangai was viewed as a mid-round prospect who slid to the seventh round, and is one of the best value selections in Chicago's draft class. In fact, if the Bears don't add another veteran running back to the roster, Monangai will immediately factor into Chicago's offense. I expect a veteran will be added, however, which means it could take a little longer for the back-to-back 1,200-yard rusher to state his claim on offense.
3. Luther Burden III, WR, missouri
Burden will be the Bears' primary slot receiver, which usually means good things in Ben Johnson's offense. But with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and fellow rookie Colston Loveland all jockeying for targets, Burden's box score may not be what fantasy football managers hope for. However, his impact on Chicago's offense will be undeniable. He will stress and threaten defenses in ways that no third receiver was capable of doing in 2024, which should open up more opportunities for Moore, Odunze, and the rest of Chicago's skill guys.
2. Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
I debated putting Trapilo first on this list. He's going to start at offensive tackle, and it's trending like he'll replace Darnell Wright at right tackle and open the door for Wright to move to the left side. That's a big win for a Bears team that, if all goes well, will have a pair of quality bookend tackles for the foreseeable future. Trapilo is big, nasty, and smart. He'll quickly become a fan favorite.
1. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The most impactful rookie from the Chicago Bears' 2025 draft class should be the first one GM Ryan Poles selected. Loveland is the kind of Swiss Army knife that can unlock Ben Johnson's offense, and with so much of the team's focus being centered on Caleb Williams breaking out this year, a player like Loveland -- arguably the most physically gifted pass-catching tight end the Bears have fielded in 20 years -- will go a long way in getting him there.