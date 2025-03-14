Chicago Bears act quickly to reward key offensive lineman with a contract extension
Guard Jonah Jackson has officially been a Chicago Bear for one day, and he's already received a contract extension from general manager Ryan Poles.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Jackson's contract, which originally was due to expire in 2026, now runs through 2027.
"As part of his trade to the Bears , G Jonah Jackson received a one-year contract extension through 2027 and added guarantees in ’26 ($7 million fully gtd, $5.25m more for injury)," Garafolo shared on X.
"He’ll get all $17.5 million he was slated to earn this season in the deal he signed with the Rams."
Jackson starred during his tenure with Ben Johnson as part of the Detroit Lions' offensive line, which eventually developed into the best in the NFL. Jackson was an NFC Pro Bowler in 2021 and started all 57 games he appeared in with the Lions.
"The guy is a Pro Bowl-caliber guard, so that's what we're going to get out of him," Johnson said of Jackson during his introductory press conference.
The Chicago Bears are certainly paying Jackson like a Pro Bowl-caliber player. In fact, they've committed a significant amount of resources to the revamped offensive line, both in draft capital and salaries. The Bears have gone from having the cheapest offensive line in football in 2024 to the eighth-most expensive in 2025.
Jonah Jackson will combine with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and the biggest catch in 2025 free agency, center Drew Dalman, to create the 'Great Wall of Chi-Town," as the Bears' social media team described them on X.
It will be an investment well worth the cost as long as second-year quarterback Caleb Williams stays upright and out of harm's way.
