Bears add another odd name to their growing list of head coaching interviews
Just when you think the Chicago Bears' head coaching search couldn't get any weirder... it does.
According to CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones, the Bears will interview former Panthers and Commanders head coach, and former Bears linebacker, Ron Rivera for their vacant head coach position.
Rivera is now the, oh, I don't know, like the 100th candidate the Bears will interview for the job.
Chicago has shown at least some competency during the process so far. They've already interviewed former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and are scheduled to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Saturday. They're the top two candidates in this year's head coaching cycle.
But adding names like Pete Carroll and Rivera doesn't make sense. The Bears must target coaching candidates with a record of developing a quarterback. While Rivera would be a fun blast from the past if he returned to Chicago, the honeymoon period would end quickly.
Rivera played linebacker for the Bears from 1984 to 1992 and served as Chicago's defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2006. He landed his first head coaching job with the Carolina Panthers in 2011 and had a solid run there, including an appearance in Super Bowl 50. He was named head coach of the Washington Commanders in 2020. He was terminated in 2023.
