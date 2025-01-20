Chicago Bears coaching search heating up as Lions prepare to lose Ben Johnson
The Chicago Bears head coaching search is expected to wrap up within the next few days, and there's a chance it will end with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson getting the job.
Johnson wasn't supposed to be available for hire this soon. The Lions were favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, but their shocking loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round sent the Bears coaching search into overdrive.
The Bears are free to hire Johnson as soon as -- right now -- and the feeling in Detroit is that it won't take long before the he and defensive cooridinator Aaron Glenn are lost to head coaching roles.
Lions coach Dan Campbell spoke with reporters Monday and confirmed that he expects to lose Johnson and Glenn. He's in the early stages of finding their replacements.
Ben Johnson won't be available for long
Neither Johnson nor Glenn will be available for long, and the Chicago Bears must be at the front of the second-interview line with Johnson to have a real chance at hiring him.
The Jets have already secured an in-person interview with Glenn (his second interview with the team). Glenn has ties to the Jets as a player and would be a logical fit for the organization.
The Bears' biggest competition for Johnson will come via the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders have been the most publicly connected team to Johnson because of the Tom Brady effect, but Chicago and Jacksonville's rosters should be much more appealing to the 38-year-old offensive guru.
It won't be long until the Ben Johnson sweepstakes conclude, and the winner will likely be whichever team is the most aggressive in the next 24-4
