Chicago Bears could lose starting guard to Seattle Seahawks in 2025 free agency
It seems like an eternity ago that Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins joined the team as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He arrived with such high expectations after pre-draft projections had him ranked as a likely first-round prospect.
Jenkins enjoyed a solid yet unspectacular career for the Bears, which got off to a rocky start during his rookie season. He was placed on injured reserve that September because of a back injury and didn't make his NFL debut until December.
Since then, Jenkins' has been plagued by injuries and unavailability. It's been impossible for the Chicago Bears to trust him as a reliable starter, and the team's decision to aggressively trade for Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney this offseason marked the end of Jenkins' disappointing tenure in Chicago.
But that doesn't mean Jenkins' NFL career is over. Far from it, actually.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jenkins is scheduled to meet with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.
"Free-agent guard Teven Jenkins, who started 14 games last season for the Bears, is scheduled to visit Monday with the Seattle Seahawks," Schefter shared on X.
At one point during the 2024 season, Jenkins was considered a starter whom the Bears should prioritize re-signing. But as the year went on, and Chicago surrendered the most sacks in the NFL, it was clear that an offseason overhaul to the offensive line was coming.
It's unfortunate things didn't work out for Teven Jenkins and the Chicago Bears, but the NFL is ultimately a business, and teams reward players who consistently perform at a high level. Jenkins wasn't that for the Bears, and it appears he'll get a chance to jumpstart his career in a place like Seattle in 2025.
