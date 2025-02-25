Chicago Bears defensive line woes could be solved by Pro Bowl talent on NFL trade market
The Chicago Bears will enter the 2025 NFL free agency period with a pricey priority list, headlined by needs on both the offensive and defensive lines.
The Bears could need up to three new starters on the offensive line, and the defensive line isn’t in much better shape. Chicago must find an edge rusher to pair with Montez Sweat and could also benefit from adding an interior disruptor.
Enter Washington Commanders Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who has now been given permission to explore a trade this offseason.
Allen is entering the final year of a four-year, $72 million contract and is due to make $22.3 million in 2025.
Allen played in only eight games in 2024 but has generally been healthy and available throughout his eight-year career, featuring two Pro Bowl seasons in 2021 and 2022. However, his torn pec injury in Week 6 may affect his trade value. He returned late in the 2024 season and participated in the NFL playoffs, which should give teams confidence in his long-term health.
The Bears have ample trade ammunition this offseason, possessing four of the top 72 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including two in the top 10 of Round 2. The Commanders would likely seek a second-round pick for Jonathan Allen, who would certainly be worth it, assuming his health issues are behind him.
Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings are expected to start the 2025 season as the Bears' defensive tackles, but Allen would represent an upgrade over both. Additionally, he offers versatility, having played over 500 snaps at defensive end in the past three years.
New defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will have a powerful voice inside Halas Hall as the team reshapes its defense under his vision. If he believes Jonathan Allen is a must-get talent for what he wants to accomplish on defense, expect Ryan Poles to at least kick the tires on a potential blockbuster trade.
