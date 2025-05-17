Chicago Bears defensive lineman dubbed team's most underrated player entering 2025
One of the top 2025 offseason priorities for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles was to upgrade the trenches on both sides of the ball. It's fair to say he accomplished his goal.
The offensive line was completely rebuilt. New starters Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman were acquired via trades and free agency, and second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo has a real chance at being the team's starting left tackle.
On defense, Poles signed veteran Grady Jarrett, drafted Shemar Turner in the second round, and paid big money on the open market to Dayo Odeyingbo, whose inside-outside versatility makes him a chess piece for new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
MORE: 5 games ESPN says the Chicago Bears are least likely to win in 2025
Unlike the offensive line, the defensive line didn't need a complete overhaul. The return of Andrew Billings, who tore his pec midway through the 2024 season, will be a big boost to the unit, as is the continued development of former second-round pick Gervon Dexter, who was recently named the Bears' most underrated player by Pro Football Focus.
Gervon Dexter could be unlocked by Dennis Allen, Bears defense in 2025
"Dexter took a step forward in Year 2, delivering a 70.3 PFF overall grade, which ranked 24th among players at his position," PFF's Jonathon Macri wrote. "His 39 quarterback pressures formed a top-20 mark for the regular season, coming in 15 games and across 356 pass-rush snaps, which ranked 39th at the position.
"Over the past two seasons, Dexter has been in on 10 sacks, which ranks behind only Montez Sweat on the team during that span."
Gervon Dexter is undeniably gifted. His size-strength-athletic ability profile is what made him a second-round pick in 2023, and he's progressing at a rate that should have the Bears encouraged about his long-term projection.
But don't get it twisted: Dexter must have a breakout season in 2025. The coaching staff that drafted him is no longer here; he must prove to Ben Johnson and Allen that he's worthy of being viewed as a building block for the defensive line.
Dexter finished last season with career-highs across the board despite missing two games. He totaled 51 tackles, four tackles for loss, and an encouraging five sacks, which doubled his rookie season output of 2.5.