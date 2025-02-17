Chicago Bears' defensive star cracks Pro Football Focus' Top 101 Players of 2024
The Chicago Bears' 2024 season offered few positives, ending with a 5-12 record and the franchise's first-ever midseason coaching change.
But not all was lost in a season that began with so much excitement. Quarterback Caleb Williams was as good as advertised, and is an early candidate to a 2025 breakout player.
It was also another showcase season for cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was recently named one of the NFL's Top 101 players by Pro Football Focus.
"For the second-straight year, Johnson lands in the PFF 101, credit to another year showcasing his sticky coverage ability," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote. "While Johnson’s coverage metrics may have dipped slightly, his advanced coverage grade finished in the 98th percentile among all qualifying coverage defenders."
Johnson earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2024, recording 53 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two interceptions. His tackle total set a career-high, and he played all 17 games for the first time in his career.
Johnson signed a four-year, $76 million contract extension last March and has already shown he’s worth the hefty deal GM Ryan Poles gave him.
Poles now faces a similar decision with Kyler Gordon, Johnson’s defensive backfield partner, who arguably outperformed Johnson in 2024. Gordon’s 76.0 PFF grade nearly matched Johnson’s 76.2.
The Chicago Bears will make several roster changes this offseason, but one constant remains: Jaylon Johnson will continue to be the defense's most valuable player as the team works toward playoff contention.
