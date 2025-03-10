Chicago Bears fans largely agree on whether to pursue Khalil Mack in NFL free agency
2025 NFL free agency is set to begin in just a few hours, and with the Chicago Bears projected to be one of the most active teams in the offensive line and edge rusher market, they've been connected to a number of high-priced veteran free agents in both position groups.
One potential free-agent target connected to the Bears is a familiar name: Khalil Mack.
Mack continues to be a Bears fan favorite, even three years removed from his trade to the Los Angeles Chargers. He played four productive seasons in Chicago from 2018 to 2021, totaling 36 sacks in 52 starts.
But, at 34 years old and in the final lap of his career, is he really worth the projected $22.5 million per year he's expected to command on the open market?
According to a recent poll we conducted on X, Bears fans think the answer is a resounding yes.
74% of Chicago Bears fans are willing to pay the price Mack will cost, even with younger options like Josh Sweat (Eagles) also available.
Nostalgia is a very powerful feeling, and with Mack, there's a lot of it.
No player made as big of an impact in their first game with the Bears as Mack did when he nearly defeated the Green Bay Packers in the opening Sunday Night Football game of the 2018 season. He was a one-man wrecking crew, and it'd be nice to get some of that nastiness back to Soldier Field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —