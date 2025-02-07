Chicago Bears' Hail Mary debacle named NFL's Moment of the Year
Some nightmares just never end.
For the Chicago Bears, that nightmare began in Week 8 when Jayden Daniels completed an improbable Hail Mary pass with time expiring to flip Caleb Williams' signature comeback win into a season-ending loss for the Bears.
During Thursday night's 2024 NFL Honors ceremony, it was voted the Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year.
Salt. Wound. Pour.
Yeah, this one's going to sting for a really, really long time. It's sort of like Caleb Williams getting stomped in the 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year voting. The dude barely cracked a fifth-place vote and almost got entirely shut out.
Instead, OROY went to the guy who completed the Hail Mary. Those kicks while Bears fans are down? Yep, they keep coming.
If there was anything good that came from that nightmare, it's that it jumpstarted the end of the Matt Eberflus era. The Bears didn't win another game until the season finale against the Green Bay Packers.
In a way, Bears fans' prayers were answered, too. The Hail Mary turned into Ben Johnson.
Now, with Johnson as head coach and a revamped and revitalized coaching staff supporting Caleb Williams, the 2025 season should have its fair share of moments for the Bears, not at their expense.
