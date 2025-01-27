Chicago Bears hire a 28 year old as offensive coordinator
The Chicago Bears are making a youth movement with their coaching staff. Like, a super youth movement.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears will hire former Denver Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle to be the offensive coordinator.
Doyle spent the last two seasons in Denver coaching tight ends. His work under Sean Payton extended beyond the Broncos; he served as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints for four seasons, beginning in 2019.
Doyle continues the trend of Ben Johnson prioritizing a coaching staff comprised of candidates who spent time with the Saints and Dolphins -- the Dan Campbell connection. It's a smart strategy by Johnson, who knows he's getting coaches with experience working in conditions he will make the new normal at Halas Hall.
Realistically, the Bears' offensive coordinator will be a reduced role compared to what's expected from the job around the league. Johnson will call plays for Chicago and will rely on his offensive coordinator to be an organized, meticulous worker who can structure the necessary data to formulate a game plan.
Johnson won't have time to do those things now that he will be spread across all of the duties required of a head coach. Enter Doyle, who's proven his work ethic won't be a problem after surviving Sean Payton's work conditions.
I like that the Bears went outside the box and that they went with a young up-and-comer to support Johnson. The first-time head coach won't need an offensive assistant with experience; he's the guy on that side of the ball. And with the addition of Dennis Allen as the defensive coordinator, Johnson has already added the kind of accomplished coordinator he can lean on during his rookie season.
Declan Doyle, as the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator, feels like a really smart hire, but there are a lot of unknowns (he's a really young guy who is still cutting his teeth in the league) that prevent it from earning an A.
As a result, the Bears earn a solid B.
