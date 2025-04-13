Chicago Bears make power move in first round for elite prospect in new NFL mock draft
The closer we get to the 2025 NFL Draft, the more it feels like Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles might have a power move planned for the first round.
In the latest 2025 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, Poles makes such a move by trading up to No. 5 overall with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The pick? Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
"The Jaguars trade out of this spot as Ben Johnson goes up to get the feature back for his offense," Prisco wrote. "He moves ahead of the Raiders to do so. Jeanty can do it all. The Jaguars drop to No. 10 to get more picks so they can add more players, which they need."
Ashton Jeanty still not the overwhelming pick for Bears in mock drafts
Despite Prisco's projection, Jeanty remains the third among prospects who are sent to the Chicago Bears in 2025 mock drafts.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Jeanty goes to the Bears in just 13.5% of aggregated mocks, which now totals 188.
That's a lot of mock drafts.
It's fun to fantasize about Jeanty running wild in a Chicago Bears uniform, but the odds remain stacked against that fantasy turning into reality. By comparison, the Las Vegas Raiders land Jeanty in nearly 28% of mock drafts, more than double Chicago's rate.
But all bets are off when it comes to first-round trades, which are impossible to predict. If Poles has his heart set on Jeanty in Round 1, he has plenty of draft capital to grant his own wish. The cost to move from the 10th pick to No. 5 overall won't be too steep (perhaps a second-rounder in 2025 and a Day 2 pick in 2026). That's a deal the Bears would have to consider.
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay.
