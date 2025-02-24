Chicago Bears named among two teams poised to benefit most from 2025 NFL Draft class
The Chicago Bears have enjoyed a fortunate run in the last few NFL Drafts. After finishing the 2022 season with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they traded it to the Carolina Panthers for a franchise-altering collection of selections, one of which turned into the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
That pick turned into quarterback Caleb Williams.
The Bears' trade with the Panthers continues to produce valuable assets, even heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, where Chicago holds Carolina's second-round pick, No. 39 overall.
And in a draft class like this year's? That pick is extremely valuable.
According to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, the Bears join the Buffalo Bills as two teams with multiple picks in the first two rounds (Chicago and Buffalo each have three), which will land them prospects with grades similar to dudes taken in the middle of Round 1.
Miller cited an AFC East scout who told him that "player No. 15 on your board might have the same grade as No. 50."
The Bears, meanwhile, possess three picks in the top 50, which means they could secure a draft haul featuring three prospects who carry the same grade as the player they select at No. 10.
"That's great for teams selecting in the middle of the first round or later," Miller wrote. "It also benefits teams with three or more picks in the first two rounds, such as the Chicago Bears, who have three selections between pick Nos. 10 and 41, and the Buffalo Bills, with three selections between Nos. 30 and 62."
However, the key to all this is making the right selection. Ryan Poles cannot afford to draft a player like Velus Jones with one of his valuable picks. Instead, if he maintains his success in the second round with past picks like Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, and Gervon Dexter, the Chicago Bears' roster will be in a great position by the end of the 2025 NFL Draft.
