Bears named surprise potential landing spot for veteran wide receiver in 2025 free agency
The Chicago Bears' list of 2025 offseason needs is long, and it begins with the offensive line. The defensive line ranks a close second (both the interior defenders and edge rushers). Running back? Safety? Yeah, general manager Ryan Poles has some work to do.
One position that doesn't immediately jump out as a need for Chicago is wide receiver, where DJ Moore and Rome Odunze will return as the top two pass-catchers on the roster. Keenan Allen will likely be allowed to test free agency, and there's a good chance he won't be back. Without Allen, the Bears will need an uprade at No. 3 receiver, but will Poles pay big money in free agency to fill that void?
According to Pro Football Focus, the answer is yes. PFF ranked the Bears as a potential landing spot for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.
"Chicago had the vision of surrounding its No.1 pick at quarterback, Caleb Williams, with dynamic weapons to ease his transition to the NFL," wrote Mason Cameron. "With Keenan Allen entering the open market, the Bears may opt for another dynamic slot option. New Bears head coach Ben Johnson headed up an offense in Detroit that featured a pivotal receiver dominating the slot in Amon-Ra St. Brown, and he may look to secure another here."
Bears should focus 2025 free agency resources elsewhere
While fantasy football players would probably love to see Chris Godwin catching passes from Caleb Williams alongside Moore and Odunze in Ben Johnson's offense, I just don't see it happening for a few reasons.
First, Godwin is a major injury risk. He suffered a dislocated ankle in 2024 after tearing his ACL in 2021. Two major lower-body injuries in three years are concerning for a wide receiver.
Second, Godwin won't be cheap. His projected market value, per Spotrac, will be around $22.5 million per year. That's a lot of money for a wide receiver with major injury red flags, even if he's a talented dude.
Chris Godwin appeared in seven games last season and totaled 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns. He's gone over 1,000 receiving yards four times, including a career-high 1,333 yards in 2019. If healthy, he'd profile as a more productive version of Keenan Allen.
Adding Godwin wouldn’t be a terrible move for Poles and the Bears, but with bigger needs on the offensive line and the high price tag for top free-agent guards and centers, spending cap space on a wide receiver would feel like a misstep.
The Bears can't afford to overlook the No. 3 receiver spot. Whether through Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft or the second wave of free agency, Poles will have plenty of chances to address the need without overspending on a player like Godwin.
