Chicago Bears' new coaching staff begins building chemistry at 2025 rookie minicamp
While the focus of the Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie minicamp will be on this year's batch of new players, there's another critically important variable unfolding at Halas Hall: the coaching staff is getting its first real crack at coaching together.
“We call it rookie orientation. … It’s a coach orientation for us this year, too,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said Friday. “It’s our first time as a coaching staff to really have a practice format like that. It was fun to see them get after it and get to work a little bit. We’ve got a long ways to go, but [I’m] really happy with how the guys went out there and competed and learned … and look forward to seeing the progression there over the course of the weekend.”
It's the first real exposure we've had to Johnson and his crew, and so far, the returns have been encouraging.
"I’m a big fan,” first-round pick Colston Loveland said of Johnson. “I love his spirit, his energy. He’s super determined. He’s ready to go. He’s ready to take this thing to the top. I’ve seen him getting on people’s butts. [He’s] fired up too. I’m loving how he coaches. It’s early, but I’m excited to play for him.”
Loveland wasn't alone in his praise for Chicago's coaches. They're making a strong first impression on all of this year's critical rookies.
"He has really good energy,” second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo said. “I think all the guys are excited to be here. Great energy on the practice field. It was really good today.”
We often get caught up in player highlights and position battles this time of year, but it's just as important for the coaching staff to connect with those players and get the most out of them as the grind of offseason workouts and training camp unfolds.
This Chicago Bears coaching staff, led by Ben Johnson, has a chance to break the vicious cycle of a decade's worth of failure on the sidelines.
So far, so good.