Chicago Bears player power rankings: Offense dominates the rankings in Week 2
As was the case in last week's Chicago Bears player power rankings, it was tough to select five players as the best of the bunch following a crushing Week 2 defeat. If there's a silver lining for Bears fans, it's that the players who are arguably most critical to the team's future had their best performance of the season so far.
1. Rome Odunze (Last week: Not ranked)
On a day when not much went right for the Bears, the Caleb Williams-Rome Odunze connection looked brilliant. Odunze finished with 128 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. One thing Odunze must improve on, however, is dropping catchable balls. As good as his stat line was, it could have been far more impressive if he'd caught the passes that should have been caught.
2. Caleb Williams (Last week: Not ranked)
Once again, the Bears are a laughing stock, and they deserve it for giving up 52 points. But at least this time their humiliation has nothing to do with their quarterback. In fact, Williams had a pretty good game, considering how fast the defense allowed things to get out of hand. Even a former first-round QB gave a good assessment of Williams in Week 2.
There's still things Williams must improve on as the season progresses, but early returns are encouraging.
3. Joe Thuney (Last week: 4)
The best offensive lineman is the one about whom there's not much to say. Thuney was solid once again and remains the only O-lineman for Chicago that is not setting the team back with drive-killing penalties.
4. D'Andre Swift (Last week: Not ranked)
Credit where credit is due: Swift had a solid game. He averaged a solid 5.3 yards per carry on 12 attempts plus a touchdown. It's just a shame that the defense couldn't hold up their end of the bargain. Once they went down two scores at halftime, the Bears were forced to leave the running game behind in order to play catch up. I would have liked to have seen whether Swift could have contributed more to a solid win.
5. Luther Burden III (Last week: Not ranked)
The rookie has yet to make an impact in the passing game, but as a kick returner he's been intriguing to say the least. Veteran Devin Duvernay has been fine in this regard, but Burden always appears just one block or one missed tackle away from breaking free for a touchdown. I'd like to see him get more opportunities in the kickoff return game going forward.