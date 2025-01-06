Bears request interview with shocking head coaching candidate
There's casting a wide net to find the right guy to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears, and then there's a really wide net that runs the risk of landing a hire that makes no sense.
The Bears are venturing dangerously close to that 'too wide of a net' territory with their latest request for an interview: New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Yeah, I don't get it either.
The Giants are fresh off a season that was worse than the Bears. It saw former failed first-round quarterback let go midseason and an offense that conjured memories of Mike Glennon's brief stint in Chicago.
The numbers support how bad the Giants were on offense in 2024. They ranked 30th in yards per game and 31st in points per game. Horrendous.
The good news is that the Chicago Bears have requested interviews for good head coaching candidates, too. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are on the ever-expanding list, which should give Bears fans hope that someone actually knows what they're doing inside Halas Hall.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —