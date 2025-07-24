Chicago Bears' running backs are out to prove the critics wrong in 2025
Not much has gone right for the Chicago Bears over the past few years, but one thing that they could hang their collective hat on was a dominant run game. The presence of Justin Fields and his explosive athleticism helped, but the running backs themselves also did a commendable job. That was not the case in 2024 as the entire unit took a massive step back, averaging just 4.5 yards per carry, the worst mark in the league.
Improving the running back room was a major point of emphasis from the fans and from NFL analysts this offseason, especially after GM Ryan Poles invested significant assets into fixing the offensive line in free agency. The running back phenom from Boise State, Ashton Jeanty, was a popular pick for Chicago in mock drafts, but bad luck led to the Bears not adding any running backs until the very end of the 2025 NFL draft.
For better or for worse, then, the Bears are running it back with their running backs, leading to speculation that the run game will once again be a non-factor. According to head coach Ben Johson, his running backs have heard all the doubters and the critics, but they're taking it to heart.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Johnson said, "The perception is that maybe it’s not the most talented [running back] room in the world. They like to hear that noise." He went on to single out D'Andre Swift as having been particularly unhappy with the way the 2024 season went and feeling hungrier than ever.
In fairness to the running backs, they, like quarterback Caleb Williams, struggled to get much done behind a porous offensive line. The reinforcements brought in this offseason should help them as much as they help Williams. There's a good chance that Swift will have a bounce-back year after all, and reports from training camp are buzzing about Kyle Monangai's instant impact.
It's sure to be refreshing for Bears fans that the running backs have at least acknowledged that they're not where they want to be yet. Hopefully, with a new run scheme designed by Ben Johnson and improved blockers up front, they'll be able to replicate the old Monsters of the Midway.