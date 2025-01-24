3 Reasons why the Bears should select Ashton Jeanty in 2025 NFL Draft
Running backs matter more now than they have in a long time. With so many NFL defenses finding ways to limit high-flying passing offenses, NFL teams need to be able to move the ball on the ground effectively. The Chicago Bears did not do that in 2024, averaging just four yards per carry, and their offense struggled mightily.
New head coach Ben Johnson won't let that stand. He led a dominant ground game in Detroit and you can bet he's going to want to replicate that in Chicago. Yes, the Bears signed D'Andre Swift last offseason, and he has experience with Johnson, but that doesn't mean his roster spot is safe. There's a reason why the Lions sought an upgrade in the 2023 NFL Draft.
In that year, the Lions spent the 12th overall pick on a running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, proving how valuable running back is viewed by Johnson.
Here are three reasons why the Bears should do the same in the 2025 NFL Draft and select Ashton Jeanty 10th overall.
1. The offensive line talent at the top of the draft is 'good, not great'
In most mock drafts, draft analysts are slotting one of two offensive tackles to the Bears: Kelvin Banks Jr. or Will Campbell. It makes sense; the offensive line is in desperate need of help and Bank and Campbell are fine players. But these options are not great, and don't carry a lot of value at 10th overall.
It makes more sense for the Bears to address the OL in free agency, where stellar, proven options like Kevin Zeitler and Trey Smith are likely to be available, then use the draft to select a dynamic playmaker like Jeanty.
2. Jeanty would take a lot of pressure off of Caleb Williams
One of the hardest things to do in the modern NFL is to score touchdowns when the offense is consistently in 2nd-and-long situations. That was the case for most of the Chicago Bears' 2024 season, and it was because they struggled to move the ball on the ground more than a yard or two at a time.
With a dominant running back like Jeanty, the offense will more frequently find themselves in 2nd-and-manageable situations, which opens up the entire playbook for Williams and Johnson.
3. Johnson knows how to get maximum value out of his running backs
The Lions spent the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on a running back, Jahmyr Gibbs. Two years and two Pro Bowl nods later, it sure doesn't look like a wasted pick. The fact is that Ben Johnson knows how to maximize the value of his running backs, even if it takes a premium pick to land the guy he likes.
Jeanty can be Johnson's Gibbs in Chicago, and he's likely to be on the board when Chicago is on the clock. All GM Ryan Poles has to do is put his name on the card and turn it in.
