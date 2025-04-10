Chicago Bears stand to benefit immensely if Shedeur Sanders falls in 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears currently own the 10th overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, which puts them at risk of just missing out on one of this year's top prospects. To get a blue-chip prospect, the Bears will need help from other teams in the form of at least two, and potentially three, quarterbacks hearing their names called in the first nine picks.
But there's a very real chance that Miami's Cam Ward is the only quarterback drafted early, leaving the highly regarded Shedeur Sanders available when Chicago is on the clock.
The Bears are not in the market for a quarterback, but other teams are, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are scheduled to meet with Sanders on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
If the draft unfolds this way, it would be wise for GM Ryan Poles to find a trade partner who wants the 10th overall pick. If Sanders was in fact still on the board at that point, then the Bears have likely missed out on all the top prospects at positions they need: Ashton Jeanty, Armand Membou, Will Campbell, and Mason Graham among others would all be gone, crushing the hopes of Bears fans everywhere.
Just about every other prospect would be a major reach if selected 10th overall, but would be great value if selected 21st overall, which would be the pick the Bears receive in a trade with Pittsburgh, along with more selections later on. Then the Bears could select a prospect like guard Donovan Jackson or defensive tackle Kenneth Grant without worrying about overpaying.
Of course, this all depends on the Steelers liking Sanders enough to move up in the draft to get him. They're also still in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, and they might rather spend their first-rounder on more pass protection for the aging quarterback if they sign him.
