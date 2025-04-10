Ranking the top 4 Chicago Bears picks if they could take anyone in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with absolutely no idea who will fall to them at the 10th overall pick. The only thing GM Ryan Poles can say with any certainty is that Cam Ward (QB, Miami), Travis Hunter (WR/CB, Colorado), and Abdul Carter (Edge, Penn State) won't be on the board when the Bears are on the clock.
Ward is expected to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans, while Hunter and Carter should go second and third to the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, respectively.
That leaves six picks between the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall and the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 overall that are completely up for grabs. And with only a handful of 'blue' players in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears will need a little luck for one of these four prospects to fall to them at No. 10.
1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Jeanty is the Belle of the Ball for the Bears. I've gone from wanting Chicago to punt running back into the second round to now saying nightly prayers that Jeanty will somehow slide past the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 overall and deke and juke his way to Chicago.
Jeanty's potential impact on the Bears' offense can't be overstated. He would be the definition of a force multiplier; every skill player on the roster, from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore to Rome Odunze and more, would benefit from the amount of attention Jeanty would force opposing defenses to spend on him.
Not to mention he's the most gifted runner to enter the NFL since Saquon Barkley.
The odds Jeanty falls to Chicago are low, but they're not zero. Keep your fingers crossed.
2. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Membou should be the top offensive line target for the Bears in the 2025 NFL draft simply because he checks the position's minimum physical requirements to play offensive tackle and far exceeds the athletic expectations for a left tackle. Sure, he only played right tackle for Missouri, but the days of right tackle vs. left tackle have long been dismissed.
Membou is an offensive tackle who would instantly provide an upgrade on the left side over Braxton Jones.
Here's the problem: several teams that pick before the Bears also need a tackle. Membou could get picked as high as No. 4 to the Patriots, and the Jets, who hold the seventh pick, certainly could use bookend with Membou's upside.
3. Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Graham is considered one of the four or five best players in the 2025 draft, and he's consistently been mocked to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5 overall. But he doesn't have prototype physical measureables, and any time a player fails to check the most basic of boxes, a first-round slide is possible.
And that would be great news for the Chicago Bears.
The interior defensive line isn't as big of a need as it was before free agency, but adding a cornerstone defender like Graham would have the same type of impact on defense that Jeanty would have on offense. His relentless style of play would be contagious, assuming the Bears are rostering the right kind of players.
4. Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Campbell has been connected to the Bears as a potential 2025 NFL draft target since December, and while his arm length has negatively impacted his draft stock, he's still considered a lock to be a top-10 pick. He's holding steady as the No. 7 overall player on the consensus big board, and with a premium placed on offensive tackles who also offer interior versatility, Campbell sliding to No. 10 feels like wishful thinking.
But if he's on the board when Ryan Poles is on the clock, he may be too tempting to pass up. There's been a swell of momentum for Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to be Chicago's pick, but I don't believe Poles will pass on an offensive lineman for a non-premium position like tight end, especially not after all the work he's done this offseason to improve the starting five.
