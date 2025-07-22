Chicago Bears still looking to add weapons for Caleb Williams
Turns out, the Chicago Bears may not be done adding weapons for quarterback Caleb Williams. Even after drafting tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III with their first two selections in the 2025 NFL draft, the Bears are actively engaged in the receiver market. NFL insider Ian Rapoport remarked in a tweet on Monday afternoon that former LA Chargers receiver DJ Chark recently visited the Bears.
Interestingly enough, just three short years ago, Chark was considered one of the best wide receivers available in free agency, and many Bears fans had hopes that new GM Ryan Poles would sign him. Instead, Chark signed a one-year ‘prove it’ deal with the Detroit Lions, followed by one-year deals with the Carolina Panthers and the Chargers in 2023 and 2024.
Would the Bears actually sign Chark? And is there a need for him on a roster that has DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Burden as the top three receivers? To answer the first question, clearly, there’s at least some interest given his official visit with the team. Perhaps new head coach Ben Johnson, who was Detroit’s offensive coordinator in Chark’s lone year with the Lions, had a good relationship with Chark and thinks he could make a productive receiver out of him in Chicago.
As for Chark’s fit with the roster, there’s one thing that they’re currently lacking in the wide receiver room, and that is size. Odunze is the only receiver taller than six-foot-one, so if he went down with an injury, then the Bears would be hung out to dry in terms of size. Chark is also blazing fast, which can serve a Ben Johnson offense well.
If the Bears do sign Chark, it would likely be a vet minimum deal, considering how strapped for cash they are right now, and he wouldn’t be expected to shoulder a major role in the offense. Still, familiarity with Johnson and his style counts for something, and as a backup receiver, Chark is as good as it gets. In every season in which he’s played at least 11 games, Chark has posted over 500 receiving yards and at least three touchdowns after his rookie year.