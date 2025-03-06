Chicago Bears targeting veteran free-agent tight end with ties to Ben Johnson
The Chicago Bears are in the free-agent market for a veteran tight end to slot behind Cole Kmet on the depth chart, and according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a former Ben Johnson understudy is already in their crosshairs.
Fowler shared intel that the Bears are targeting former Miami Dolphin veteran Durham Smythe.
Smythe was released by the Dolphins last month after seven seasons in Miami. He totaled 132 catches for 1,228 yards and three touchdowns during his career and would serve as quality veteran depth if added by the Bears.
The Bears have been considered a tight end destination after they released Gerald Everett in February. Kmet is currently the only viable tight end on the roster, and while there's a good chance Chicago will select a developmental tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding a veteran like Smyth would make sense, even if he'd be an underwhelming signing.
