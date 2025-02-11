Chicago Bears urged to sign Super Bowl-winning QB to mentor Caleb Williams
Believe it or not, many Chicago Bears fans are confident that Tyson Bagent is sufficient as the backup quarterback behind Caleb Williams. This might hold true if the Bears had an established veteran as their QB1.
However, with Caleb Williams entering his second season, GM Ryan Poles may want to rethink this strategy and consider bringing in a more experienced quarterback to support Williams as he embarks on his second season.
In a recent breakdown of the five best offseason moves the Bears can make this year, signing a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback was highlighted as a top priority. The target? Joe Flacco.
"The Bears need something more on the quarterback depth chart. Ideally, someone who can be relied on in the event that Williams has to miss time, but also someone who can play a mentor-like role with Williams throughout his sophomore campaign," Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon wrote. "Joe Flacco comes to mind. He's 40, but he still has plenty left based on his performances in place of Anthony Richardson in Indy in 2024, and he's got lots of experience working with younger quarterbacks on the rise."
Joe Flacco could be a powerful voice to support Caleb Williams' development
I love the idea of the Chicago Bears signing Joe Flacco to be the backup quarterback in 2025. He won't have a strong market in free agency, and his projected contract is around $3.2 million per season, according to Spotrac. That's pennies on the dollar for a quality NFL backup.
And to all the diehard Bagent fans out there, don’t panic. Signing Flacco wouldn’t spell the end for Bagent. The Bears could easily carry three quarterbacks, with Flacco more of a player-coach than a permanent backup.
It's a win-win: Bagent hangs around and Flacco gets to drop some wisdom on Caleb Williams.
But even if Flacco arm-wrestled a roster spot away from Bagent, who cares?
In the past, young backup quarterbacks like Bagent meant so much more to Chicago because of the franchise's never-ending search for a real QB. That chase is over now; Caleb is that guy. The most important role the backup quarterback has for the Bears is to support and help Williams, not be an alternative to him.
Enter Joe Flacco, a quarterback with a Super Bowl pedigree and a wealth of experience that could be invaluable to Caleb Williams' development.
Flacco would be a fantastic addition to the Bears, and it's a move Chicago must seriously consider if they want to ensure Williams has the mentorship he needs to thrive.
