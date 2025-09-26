Bear Digest

Ex Bears' coach Dave Wannstedt gives warning to Ben Johnson before facing Raiders

After getting his first NFL coaching victory, Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson must now get his team ready to play the Raiders Sunday in Las Vegas.

Richie Whitt

Bears head coach Ben Johnson watches a play against the Lions in Week 2.
Bears head coach Ben Johnson watches a play against the Lions in Week 2. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ben Johnson got his first win as coach of the Chicago Bears last weekend. The blowout victory of the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field came with a mixture of relief, celebration and down right "Wow!"

Johnson arrived with much pomp and circumstance after leading the Detroit Lions' offense to record numbers. Though his first two games - an 11-point blown lead against the Minnesota Vikings and an embarrassing blowout in Detroit - the first win set off a party in the locker room fitting of a playoff win.

But now comes the hard part: Climbing down from Cloud Nine and repeating the performance Sunday in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Like Johnson, former Bears' coach Dave Wannstedt also had to wait for his party to start. The architect of aa Cowboys' defense that helped win Super Bowl XXVII in 1992, he was hired by the Bears but began his 1993 rookie season also 0-2 before finally getting a win in his third game on his way to a 7-9 season.

During an appearance this week on Chicago's 670 The Score, Wannstedt offered Johnson some advice about not resting on his laurels.

"Getting that first win is a huge weight off your shoulders," Wannstedt said. "Now the challenge for Ben is getting back to ground zero. The Cowboys were giddy because they beat the New York Giants in overtime, they were giddy. That excitement they had was not a good thing. Ben's got his thumb on that, the coaches are going to get back to ground zero with that attitude. We can't go up there and assume that it's going to be easy against this Vegas team, we got to be ready to play. It's the NFL."

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a touchdown pass against the Cowboys
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a touchdown pass against the Cowboys / David Banks-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

