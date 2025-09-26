Ex Bears' coach Dave Wannstedt gives warning to Ben Johnson before facing Raiders
Ben Johnson got his first win as coach of the Chicago Bears last weekend. The blowout victory of the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field came with a mixture of relief, celebration and down right "Wow!"
Johnson arrived with much pomp and circumstance after leading the Detroit Lions' offense to record numbers. Though his first two games - an 11-point blown lead against the Minnesota Vikings and an embarrassing blowout in Detroit - the first win set off a party in the locker room fitting of a playoff win.
But now comes the hard part: Climbing down from Cloud Nine and repeating the performance Sunday in Las Vegas against the Raiders.
Like Johnson, former Bears' coach Dave Wannstedt also had to wait for his party to start. The architect of aa Cowboys' defense that helped win Super Bowl XXVII in 1992, he was hired by the Bears but began his 1993 rookie season also 0-2 before finally getting a win in his third game on his way to a 7-9 season.
During an appearance this week on Chicago's 670 The Score, Wannstedt offered Johnson some advice about not resting on his laurels.
"Getting that first win is a huge weight off your shoulders," Wannstedt said. "Now the challenge for Ben is getting back to ground zero. The Cowboys were giddy because they beat the New York Giants in overtime, they were giddy. That excitement they had was not a good thing. Ben's got his thumb on that, the coaches are going to get back to ground zero with that attitude. We can't go up there and assume that it's going to be easy against this Vegas team, we got to be ready to play. It's the NFL."